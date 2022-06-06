Vermont Apple Festival & Craft Fair seeks craft, food vendors for October event

D

o you handmake a special craft or delicious food that you’d like to share with the community? The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 38th Vermont Apple Festival and Craft Show returns to Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road, Springfield from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

In 2019, 60 vendors filled the gym, cafeteria and outside grounds. Crafters from all over Vermont, as well as from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, brought their locally produced wares. More than 1,700 visitors enjoyed the festival’s live music, apple cider making, kids’ races, and more.

To register, please e-mail the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce or call 802-885-2779. For more information you can visit our website.