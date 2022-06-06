Vermont Apple Festival & Craft Fair seeks craft, food vendors for October event
Press release | Jun 06, 2022
In 2019, 60 vendors filled the gym, cafeteria and outside grounds. Crafters from all over Vermont, as well as from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, brought their locally produced wares. More than 1,700 visitors enjoyed the festival’s live music, apple cider making, kids’ races, and more.
To register, please e-mail the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce or call 802-885-2779. For more information you can visit our website.
