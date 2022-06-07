Andover Select Board agenda for June 13

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road, and via Zoom.

To access via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007?pwd=MkpiRnJWVUxOb3VqSnVGS243dW1Bdz09

Meeting ID: 869 021 5007; Passcode: 146374; Dial by your location +1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the May 23rd meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Legal Trail # 11 – consider a request for use by Mark Carey

6. Old Business: A. Budget update; B. LBF – ROW

7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report: 1. Follow up on debris clean-up on paved part of Middletown Rd

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 06/27/2022, 6:30 p.m.