Folk-fusion to blues to soul: Walker Farm announces summer music line-up

eston Theater Company announces the artists for the summer concert series at Walker Farm, 705 Main St., Weston. Walker Farm Music is a “pick-your-price” event, letting you choose the price option – $25, $45 or $60 – that makes the most sense for you while supporting live performance and creating opportunities for others to attend.

All performances will begin at 7 p.m. and all tickets are General Admission.

Saturday, June 11: Pete Bernhard, of country-rockers The Devil Makes Three, brings his stripped-down solo act that fuses folk, vintage Americana and a far more traditional template of music. Opening support for the evening is by special guest and rising star Mary-Elaine Jenkins, whom Glide Magazine says is “standing righteously above other young pretenders” and whose sound combines manifold influences with a distinctly southern sensibility.

Saturday, Aug. 20: Weston audience favorite Kat Wright, along with Bob Wagner (guitar) and Josh Weinstein (bass) lean into their trio formation, showcasing their folky/rootsy selves, all stripped down, a triangulation of their strengths, their bareness, their imperfect humanness, their voices, their ferocious tenderness, and their love of songs and singing and story.

Saturday, Aug. 27: The Suitcase Junket returns to Weston. Matt Lorenz’s vision, manifest in The Suitcase Junket, developed in the tension between the grand and the solitary: Grand in its imagery, sound and staging; Solitary in its thrift and self-reliance. What instruments he requires, Lorenz builds from scratch and salvage. What parts five players would perform, he performs alone.