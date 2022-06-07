Folk-fusion to blues to soul: Walker Farm announces summer music line-up
Weston Theater Company announces the artists for the summer concert series at Walker Farm, 705 Main St., Weston. Walker Farm Music is a “pick-your-price” event, letting you choose the price option – $25, $45 or $60 – that makes the most sense for you while supporting live performance and creating opportunities for others to attend.
All performances will begin at 7 p.m. and all tickets are General Admission.
- Saturday, June 11: Pete Bernhard, of country-rockers The Devil Makes Three, brings his stripped-down solo act that fuses folk, vintage Americana and a far more traditional template of music. Opening support for the evening is by special guest and rising star Mary-Elaine Jenkins, whom Glide Magazine says is “standing righteously above other young pretenders” and whose sound combines manifold influences with a distinctly southern sensibility.
- Saturday, Aug. 20: Weston audience favorite Kat Wright, along with Bob Wagner (guitar) and Josh Weinstein (bass) lean into their trio formation, showcasing their folky/rootsy selves, all stripped down, a triangulation of their strengths, their bareness, their imperfect humanness, their voices, their ferocious tenderness, and their love of songs and singing and story.
- Saturday, Aug. 27: The Suitcase Junket returns to Weston. Matt Lorenz’s vision, manifest in The Suitcase Junket, developed in the tension between the grand and the solitary: Grand in its imagery, sound and staging; Solitary in its thrift and self-reliance. What instruments he requires, Lorenz builds from scratch and salvage. What parts five players would perform, he performs alone.
- Saturday, Sept. 3: Rich Hinman vs Adam Levy. Individually, the members of this instrumental quartet have played with Sara Bareilles, Norah Jones, Amos Lee, k.d. lang, Rosanne Cash, Jim Lauderdale, Allen Toussaint and other venerable artists. As a collective unit, they play soul music without words, country music without hats and blues music without regrets.
