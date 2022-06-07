Free help with enrolling in Medicare, drug plan
Jun 07, 2022
Peg Lochner, an independent insurance agent, will be available each month to help you compare, choose and enroll in a supplemental insurance policy. She can also help you choose a drug plan at the same appointment. This service is offered at no charge.
Call 802-824-4343 for an appointment on July 11, Aug. 1 or Sept. 12. Once the Open Enrollment Period begins, weekly appointments will be available.
Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services organization serving the mountain towns of south-central Vermont.
