Free help with enrolling in Medicare, drug plan

A

re you turning 65 this year and eligible for Medicare? Although Medicare pays for much, if not all, of the cost for covered health care services, a Medicare Supplement Insurance policy can help to pay for some of the remaining health care costs.

Peg Lochner, an independent insurance agent, will be available each month to help you compare, choose and enroll in a supplemental insurance policy. She can also help you choose a drug plan at the same appointment. This service is offered at no charge.

Call 802-824-4343 for an appointment on July 11, Aug. 1 or Sept. 12. Once the Open Enrollment Period begins, weekly appointments will be available.

Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services organization serving the mountain towns of south-central Vermont.