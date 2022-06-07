A day filled with parade, pizza and pride

©2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A

perfect spring Saturday, June 4, drew out smiling folks carrying rainbow flags and wearing rainbow clothing to the Chester Green to show support for LBGTQ rights and celebrate Pride Month with a parade and children’s storybook readings at the Pizza Stone.

Restaurant owner Darlene Doane and her enthusiastic staff, with support from Smitty’s, which supplied free juice boxes and water, and Heritage Deli cookies, took over the event after the board of the Whiting Library “paused” it fearing controversy. Besides providing the venue and pizza, Doane used the event to raise funds for local LGBTQ support efforts.

Parade Photos by Linda Diak. Text and Pizza Stone photos by Cynthia Prairie. Click any photo to launch gallery.