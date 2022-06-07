A day filled with parade, pizza and pride
Cynthia Prairie | Jun 07, 2022 | Comments 1
©2022 Telegraph Publishing LLCA perfect spring Saturday, June 4, drew out smiling folks carrying rainbow flags and wearing rainbow clothing to the Chester Green to show support for LBGTQ rights and celebrate Pride Month with a parade and children’s storybook readings at the Pizza Stone.
Restaurant owner Darlene Doane and her enthusiastic staff, with support from Smitty’s, which supplied free juice boxes and water, and Heritage Deli cookies, took over the event after the board of the Whiting Library “paused” it fearing controversy. Besides providing the venue and pizza, Doane used the event to raise funds for local LGBTQ support efforts.
Parade Photos by Linda Diak. Text and Pizza Stone photos by Cynthia Prairie. Click any photo to launch gallery.
Filed Under: Chester • Featured • Latest News
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 40 years. Cynthia has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland, and has won numerous state awards for her reporting. As an editor, she has overseen her staffs to win many awards for indepth coverage. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (1)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.
Thank you for covering this wonderfully spirited day! I’m pleased to have been visiting Andover and to have been able to attend this Pride celebration with my daughter-in-law and my three-year-old granddaughter and four-month-old grandson. Here’s hoping the library will see that there’s no reason to have backed off. We need all the community and love we can get—now more than ever!