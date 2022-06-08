College News
The following students graduated from the University of Vermont in Burlington during commencement ceremonies in May 2022.
Zoe Schemm of Grafton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Global Studies.
Annice Pelletier of Grafton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Human Development & Family Studies.
Alexander Charette of Weston graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences.
Duane Snide of Athens graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Benjamin Ogden of Londonderry graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Beatrice Bellingham of Landgrove graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Kaitlin Wells of Cavendish graduated with a Master of Education in Special Education.
Alexia White formerly of Chester, currently of Harrisonburg, Va., graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary liberal studies from James Madison University in May 2022.
