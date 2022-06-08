College News

The following students graduated from the University of Vermont in Burlington during commencement ceremonies in May 2022.

Zoe Schemm of Grafton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Global Studies.

Annice Pelletier of Grafton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Human Development & Family Studies.

Alexander Charette of Weston graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences.

Duane Snide of Athens graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Benjamin Ogden of Londonderry graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Beatrice Bellingham of Landgrove graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Kaitlin Wells of Cavendish graduated with a Master of Education in Special Education.

Alexia White formerly of Chester, currently of Harrisonburg, Va., graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary liberal studies from James Madison University in May 2022.

Rosalee Saccardo of Ludlow has been named to the second semester Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Students must take at least 12 credits of course work and maintain a GPA of 3.4 or higher. Saccardo’s GPA for the semester was 4.0.

Andrew Gould of Springfield, a graduating senior at Vermont Academy is among this year’s Green & Gold Scholarship recipients at the University of Vermont. Gould is joining a UVM class that is set to be the highest-achieving incoming class in the university’s history, drawn from a record number of more than 30,000 applications for undergraduate admission.