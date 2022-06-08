Emergency services hold community breakfast in Chester

Wednesday, June 8: Chester board discusses Whiting Library problems.
By Shawn Cunningham
On Sunday June 5, Chester’s police, fire and ambulance personnel put on the first of four community breakfasts to be held in the new Public Safety Building this summer. More than 50 residents came to enjoy pancakes made by Police Chief Rick Cloud and eggs scrambled by Fire Lt. Mark Verespy along with sausages and drinks.

Not knowing how many people would attend, the host departments had to estimate. “We got 12 dozen eggs,” said Verespy as the end of the event neared, “but then we had to send out for four more. I think we’re safe with those.”

According to Town Manager Julie Hance, The community breakfasts are a way for residents to get to know the members of the three organizations, learn what they do and meet with neighbors. Three more breakfasts will be held on the first Sundays of July, August and September at the Public Safety Building from 7:30 to 10 a.m.

 

