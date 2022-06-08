GM faculty wear orange to promote gun violence awareness

O

n Friday, May 27, many faculty and staff members from Green Mountain Union High School wore orange clothing and orange ribbons in support of gun violence awareness, and with the understanding that gun violence can easily happen here.

This came in the wake of another school shooting that killed students and teachers. That shooting occurred on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were murdered.

Additional ribbons were made and given to students who asked for them. Then at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, students organized a walkout also to protest gun violence. Several students spoke and there was a moment of silence to reflect on the Robb Elementary tragedy.