GM faculty wear orange to promote gun violence awareness
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 08, 2022 | Comments 0
This came in the wake of another school shooting that killed students and teachers. That shooting occurred on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were murdered.
Additional ribbons were made and given to students who asked for them. Then at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, students organized a walkout also to protest gun violence. Several students spoke and there was a moment of silence to reflect on the Robb Elementary tragedy.
