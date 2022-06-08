Police investigating Douglas death charge woman with furnishing fentanyl
A Springfield woman has been charged with furnishing fentanyl to a Chester man who later died of an overdose.
According to a press release from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Tara Stone, 34, was charged with conspiracy to sell/furnish/deliver fentanyl to Jamie Douglas on Jan. 5, 2022. On Jan. 6, Vermont State Police along with a member of the Office of Chief Medical Examiner investigated the death of Douglas, at a residence in the Town of Windham. Douglas’ death was ruled an accidental drug overdose from substances including fentanyl.
Stone has been cited to appear in Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division on July 28, 2022.
