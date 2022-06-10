Chester Select Board agenda for June 15
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 at Town Hall, 556 Elm. St. Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the June 1, 2022 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Chester Community Greenhouse Update
5. Vendor Permit; Meditrina
6. New Business/Next Agenda
7. Executive Session: Interviews for Whiting Lbrary Trustees
- 6:45: Carlton Comstock
- 7:00: Bill Dakin
- 7:15: Matthew Gorsky
- 7:30 John Garison
- 7:45: Jesse Bailey
- 8:00: Linda Diak
8. Appoint Trustees for the Whiting Library
9. Adjourn
