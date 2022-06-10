Wednesday, June 8: Chester board discusses Whiting Library problems.
Five more Whiting Library trustees resign.
A day filled with parade, pizza and pride.
Chester cannabis board gets organized.
GM track teams take 2nd in D4 meet.
GM girls shock BF 7-5 in softball quarter final
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Chester Select Board agenda for June 15

| Jun 10, 2022 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 at Town Hall, 556 Elm. St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the June 1, 2022 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Chester Community Greenhouse Update

5. Vendor Permit; Meditrina

6. New Business/Next Agenda

7. Executive Session: Interviews for Whiting Lbrary Trustees

  • 6:45: Carlton Comstock
  • 7:00: Bill Dakin
  • 7:15: Matthew Gorsky
  • 7:30 John Garison
  • 7:45: Jesse Bailey
  • 8:00: Linda Diak

8. Appoint Trustees for the Whiting Library

9. Adjourn

To join by Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID:  819 8884 2129

or

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.