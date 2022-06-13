GNAT-TV launches cooking show starring You

C

ommunity members are invited to the GNAT-TV studio in Sunderland to star in a new cooking show titled “GNAT-TV Presents: Potluck Kitchen.”

The program is an opportunity for amateur chefs to share their cooking talents and have a little fun in GNAT-TV’s kitchen studio. Participants may share cooking tips and favorite recipes and techniques and talk about food while demonstrating any type of dish (appetizer, entree, side dish, or dessert); anything goes on this fun cooking show.

GNAT-TV’s production team will take care of the set up, video production, editing and distribution. The show will be about 20 minutes long, and participation is open to all ages and levels of expertise. Community members may host the show solo or bring a cooking partner as a co-host. Friends and family can also participate as part of the production crew.

GNAT-TV Executive Director Tammie M. Reilly says, “Gathering around food is a timeless and special way to connect with one another. We hope the program enables people to learn about their friends and neighbors and appreciate the diversity of knowledge and culture that exists in our community.”

The studio kitchen will be open for filming on Thursdays by appointment. If Thursdays are not convenient, other days are available. To schedule your studio time, please complete the online registration form.

For more information about participating, visit GNAT-TV by clicking here or call 802-362-7070.

In addition to GNAT-TV’s Comcast cable channels (1074, 1084 and 1094), the TV show is shared with thousands of viewers via GNAT-TV’s online distribution networks, including gnat-tv.org, YouTube, Roku and Apple TV, as well as social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.