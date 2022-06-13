Wednesday, June 8: Chester board discusses Whiting Library problems.
Impressive comeback for Chester-GM Alumni Parade

| Jun 13, 2022 | Comments 1

©2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions and concerns, the Chester High School/Green Mountain Alumni Day Parade roared back on Saturday to a colorful display and a delighted audience. Below are images from the event. All images are by Claudio Veliz. Click any image to launch the gallery.

The Chester High School/Green Mountain Union High Alumni Parade kicks off on Saturday after a two-year Covid hiatus. <small> All photos by Claudio Veliz.

The Ludlow American Legion Post 36 joins in the fun.

The Chester Cardinals Little League team is escorted on the parade route by a bright red Karmann Ghia.

Antique tractor and a Hummer.

Humpty Dumpty rides through Chester with nary a care.

  1. Lorraine Pelletier says:
    June 13, 2022 at 2:30 pm

    It was a nice parade for coming back after 2 years my only disappointment where was the graduating class of 2022 they usually participate and also a prom court

