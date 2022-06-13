Impressive comeback for Chester-GM Alumni Parade
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 13, 2022 | Comments 1
©2022 Telegraph Publishing LLCAfter a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions and concerns, the Chester High School/Green Mountain Alumni Day Parade roared back on Saturday to a colorful display and a delighted audience. Below are images from the event. All images are by Claudio Veliz. Click any image to launch the gallery.
It was a nice parade for coming back after 2 years my only disappointment where was the graduating class of 2022 they usually participate and also a prom court