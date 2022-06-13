Impressive comeback for Chester-GM Alumni Parade

fter a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions and concerns, the Chester High School/Green Mountain Alumni Day Parade roared back on Saturday to a colorful display and a delighted audience. Below are images from the event. All images are by Claudio Veliz. Click any image to launch the gallery.

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.