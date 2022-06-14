Ludlow Rotary Club awards scholarships to area graduates

T

he Ludlow Rotary Club announced its 2022 awards to area graduating students wishing to pursue educational opportunities beyond high school. This program is available to all graduating high school seniors residing in LRC’s service area of Ludlow, Cavendish, Mt. Holly and Plymouth.

Since the inception of this program in the 1960s, LRC has awarded more than $290,000 to graduates. Selection of recipients is based upon scholastic achievement, financial need, realistic goals, extracurricular activities and community service. Each category is weighted equally.

The following scholarships were awarded to local graduates in the class of 2022, all of whom attend Green Mountain Union High School. Congratulations to all who applied and to the recipients.

The Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship ($2,000) is awarded to Grace Tyrrell of Cavendish.

Dan Kesman, a Ludlow resident and attorney, was a Rotarian for more than 42 years. His passion for the LRC led to the beginning of the club’s annual Penny Sale and scholarship program. Kesman donated frequently to the club and upon his death in 1987, the LRC named its first scholarship in memory of him.

The Ralph D. Hogancamp Vocational Scholarship ($2,000) is awarded to Reid Hryckiewicz of Cavendish.

Ralph Hogancamp became a member of the LRC in 1984, already known to many Ludlow residents for his local businesses, including a restaurant. Hogancamp passed away in 1999. The LRC named its second annual scholarship after him for the variety of vocations that he initiated in Ludlow. Hogancamp maintained a 100 percent membership attendance for many years. He was very passionate about Rotary, serving 52 years as a member.

The Robert W. Kirkbride Community Service Scholarship ($2,000) is awarded to Clara Gignoux of Cavendish.

This is the eighth annual award of this scholarship honoring Robert Kirkbride, an outstanding community member and beloved Rotarian of 60+ years, active until his death in 2020. This award is in specific recognition of the graduate’s community service involvement, which was Kirkbride’s passion.

The Joseph Girouard Scholarship ($1,000) is awarded to Haley Racicot of Ludlow.

The Girouard scholarship is a new award approved by LRC in honor of Jay Girouard’s dedication to the Rotary, particularly his work on behalf of the annual Penny Sale, which is the primary funding source for these scholarships.

The LRC also awarded two traditional scholarships, each in the amount of $1,000, to Jayme Hamel and Mackenzie Martin, both of Ludlow.