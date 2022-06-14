Police searching in Cavendish for missing Springfield man

© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

V

ermont State Police are looking a 65 year old Springfield man suffering from Alzheimer’s who went missing yesterday.

According to a VSP press release early this morning, Donald I. Gurney, 65, of Gurney Road in Springfield was reported missing to the police in the early hours of Tuesday June 14. Police say his truck was found on Parker Hill Road in Cavendish.

Gurney is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He may be wearing jeans, a blue shirt and a baseball hat.

At 6:55 a.m. today the Cavendish Fire Department was called out to assist with the search.

People in the Parker Hill Road area are asked to check their properties, including any out-buildings and inside vehicles. Please notify the Westminster State Police with any information at 802-722-4600.