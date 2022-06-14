Springfield Community Band kicks off summer season on June 21

T

he Springfield Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will kick off its 2022 summer season with a free concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at the outdoor bandstand at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road, Springfield.

Concerts are scheduled for every Tuesday evening from June 21 through Aug. 9. The band’s ever-popular Children’s Concert will take place on Tuesday, July 5.

Questions? Call Barbara Rodgers at 802-875-2079 or e-mail the Band Board. The Springfield Community Band is a 501(c)(3) corporation; the musicians are unpaid volunteers.