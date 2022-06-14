Wednesday, June 8: Chester board discusses Whiting Library problems.
Five more Whiting Library trustees resign.
A day filled with parade, pizza and pride.
Chester cannabis board gets organized.
GM track teams take 2nd in D4 meet.
GM girls shock BF 7-5 in softball quarter final
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Springfield Community Band kicks off summer season on June 21

| Jun 14, 2022 | Comments 0

Free weekly summer concerts begin on June 21.

The Springfield Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will kick off its 2022 summer season with a free concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at the outdoor bandstand at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road, Springfield.

Concerts are scheduled for every Tuesday evening from June 21 through Aug. 9. The band’s ever-popular Children’s Concert will take place on Tuesday, July 5.

Questions? Call Barbara Rodgers at 802-875-2079 or e-mail the Band Board. The Springfield Community Band is a 501(c)(3) corporation; the musicians are unpaid volunteers.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Arts

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.