Springfield Community Band kicks off summer season on June 21
Press release | Jun 14, 2022 | Comments 0
Concerts are scheduled for every Tuesday evening from June 21 through Aug. 9. The band’s ever-popular Children’s Concert will take place on Tuesday, July 5.
Questions? Call Barbara Rodgers at 802-875-2079 or e-mail the Band Board. The Springfield Community Band is a 501(c)(3) corporation; the musicians are unpaid volunteers.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.