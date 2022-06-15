Bernard Mowrey, 104, of Chester

Bernard C. Mowrey 104, of Chester, passed away Monday morning June 13, 2022 at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield. He was born May 9, 1918 in Philadelphia, Penn., the son of George Jr. and Delia (Beebe) Mowrey. He lived and grew up in Wardsboro, where he also attended school.

In celebration of his 104th birthday, Bernard was featured in a story in The Chester Telegraph, which you can read here.

He served in the United States Army during World War II.

He was married to Adille Hodgdon, Vivian Harris and Judy Manley, all who predeceased him.

For many years, Bernard worked as a heavy equipment operator in the excavating industry. And in 1959, he won first place in Jack Jumping at Pico Mountain.

Bernard loved animals, especially his dogs and ponies. He enjoyed tinkering and working his land, growing blueberries and tending to his animals. He enjoyed spending time with family, smoking his pipe and Facebook, and racing anything with wheels.

He is survived by his children: Stuart; Pearl; Randy; Carol; Jason and Alan; 28 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great grandchildren; companion Irene; brothers Carl and Leon; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his dog Bubba, ponies Trista and Daisy and his cat Heidi.

He was predeceased by his parents; sons Warren and Jimmy; daughters Virginia and Frances; brother Earl; and sister Louise, and by his dog Bear.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the Oakwood Cemetery in Townshend.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.