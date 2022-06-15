College News

Paige Elizabeth Congdon of Springfield graduated Summa Cum Laude from Plymouth State University in New Hampshire on May 7, with a bachelors of science degree in elementary education.

Congdon is the daughter of Jeremy and Ruth Congdon. Students who received Summa Cum Laude honors earned a 3.75 or greater GPA.

Sam Cowles of South Londonderry graduated Magna Cum Laude with the Class of 2022 at St. Lawrence University in Canton. N.Y., earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental studies. Cowles attended Burr and Burton Academy.

The following area students graduated from Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center after the spring 2022 semester.

Anna Guild of Chester earned an Associate of Engineering in Civil & Environmental Engineering Technology.

Jenny Allison of Chester earned an Associate of Science in Nursing.

Matilda Caldwell of Springfield earned an Associate of Science in Nursing.

Jessica Flore of Springfield earned an Associate of Science in Nursing.

Ciera Keefe of Springfield earned an Associate of Science in Nursing.

Ryan Cooney of Springfield earned a Bachelor of Science in Professional Pilot Technology.

The following students were named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.

Emery Benoit of Cavendish.

Samantha Laplante of Springfield.

Nina Neptune of Springfield.

Jairen Sanderson of West Townshend.

Reilly Tennis of Springfield.

Jenna Veysey of Springfield.

Madison Wilson of Chester.

The following students were named to the Castleton University President’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Noah Distefano of West Townshend.

Breanna Stilwell of Springfield.

Gillian Guy of Springfield has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.