Grace Cottage golf tourney raises $50,000
WILMINGTONTwenty-two teams, 39 sponsors and 15 volunteers participated in Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s 13th Annual Tee It Up For Health golf tournament on Saturday, June 11, at Haystack Golf Course in Wilmington.
The weather was beautiful, the event went smoothly and more than $50,000 was raised, thanks to golfers, generous sponsors and volunteers. Net proceeds from the event benefited Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Emergency Department renovation project.
Tournament results were as follows:
Winners (score of 59): David Allbee, Bill Stevens, Brian Baker, Skip Brown
2nd place: Els Walker, Terry Boyce, Barbara Knapp, Susan Fasoldt
Closest to Pin Winners:
Hole 4: Women — Kat Bordeau; Men — John Gregory Sr.
Hole 7: Women — Barbara Knapp; Men — Peter Schofield
Hole 13: Women —Linda Jane Parsons; Men — Dan Neviackas
Long Drive: Women —Barbara Knapp; Men — Dave Allbee
Putting Contest: Father Skip Baltz
Generous sponsors for the 2022 Tee It Up For Health Golf Benefit were:
Event Sponsors: The Richards Group, Haystack Golf Club
Platinum Sponsors: Coverys, Elizabeth Walker
Gold Sponsor: Peoples United Bank/M&T Bank
Silver Sponsors: 802 Credit Union, Andy & Linda Barber, Linda Bastian, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Brook Field Service, Lawrence & Lober Electric, West River Family Dental
Hole Sponsors: Allard Lumber, Arc Mechanical, Baker Newman Noyes, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Cerner Corp., Chroma Technology, DMI Paving, First Choice Communication, Howard Printing, Irving Oil, Northeast Delta Dental, Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer, Ski Country Legal PLC, Southern Vermont Podiatry, David & April Sprague and Family, WW Building Supply
Bronze Sponsors: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, Canon Solutions America, Community Bank, Lawton Floor Design, Leader Beverage
Flag Sponsors: Deerfield Valley News, Phil & June Dibble, Doug & Cathy DiVello, Five Maples, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, W&B Management in memory of Effie Chamberlin, W&B Management in memory of Wally & Eleanor Lowe
Save the date for Grace Cottage’s 14th Annual Tee It Up for Health benefit, on June 10, 2023.
