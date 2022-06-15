Wednesday, June 15: Judge denies Merrill motion for pre-trial release.
Two honored with Andover Scholarships

Jeff Lober, right, and Rex Hill.

Two Andover residents attending Vermont Academy and Bellows Falls High are the recipients of the Andover Scholarships worth $2,000 each.

Rex Hill, the son of Jason and Shayne Hill, is graduating from Vermont Academy and will be attending Colby-Sawyer College in New London, N.H., majoring in exercise science.

Jed Lober, the son of Laura Kalinen, is graduating from Bellows Falls Union High School and will be attending Husson University in Bangor, Maine, majoring in business management.

