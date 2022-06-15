Two honored with Andover Scholarships
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 15, 2022 | Comments 0
Rex Hill, the son of Jason and Shayne Hill, is graduating from Vermont Academy and will be attending Colby-Sawyer College in New London, N.H., majoring in exercise science.
Jed Lober, the son of Laura Kalinen, is graduating from Bellows Falls Union High School and will be attending Husson University in Bangor, Maine, majoring in business management.
Filed Under: Education News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.