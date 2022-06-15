Wednesday, June 15: Judge denies Merrill motion for pre-trial release.
Update on missing person search in Cavendish

Donald I. Gurney

Vermont State Police say that the search for Donald I. Gurney, 65, of Springfield, is continuing today. Gurney, who suffers from Alzheimer’s was reported missing shortly after midnight on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. His truck was found near Parker Hill Road in Cavendish.

On Wednesday, about 50 searchers – including crews from the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Search and Rescue, the Vermont Warden Service, Cavendish Fire Department, Reading Fire Department, Rescue Inc., Killington Search and Rescue and a helicopter from the Vermont Army National Guard – are working in Cavendish to find Gurney.

Anyone who might have information regarding Gurney’s whereabouts is asked to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or leave a tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

