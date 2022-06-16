UPDDATE – Missing Springfield man found alive

UPDATE 5:55 p.m. Thursday June 16, 2022 –

At about 3:30 p.m. today, search crews located Donald Gurney in a wooded area near Knapp Pond in Cavendish. He was dehydrated but otherwise appeared to be in fair condition. Crews brought Gurney out of the woods on a litter and he was checked by medical personnel. Then he was then taken by ambulance to Springfield Hospital.

Gurney was located about 1.5 miles from the end of Parker Hill Road in Cavendish, where crews had previously located his truck. Investigators believe Gurney was out for a drive when he became disoriented, ultimately parking his vehicle on Parker Hill Road and setting off on foot before being reported missing early Tuesday morning, June 14.

According to a VSP press release, about 50 members of law enforcement, fire and rescue agencies, and search organizations were involved with the effort on Thursday. More than 60 people participated in Wednesday’s search. The Vermont State Police expressed thanks to all the searchers, participating agencies and members of the public who assisted in this successful effort.

© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

D

onald Gurney, 65, the Springfield man who has been missing since Monday was found alive this afternoon in Cavendish and he is currently being evaluated by medical personnel.

Vermont State Police made the announcement in a brief press release. VSP Public Information Officer Adam Silverman said that the agency would “provide a further update when more information is available.”

Gurney was been missing from his home in Springfield since Monday and he was reported missing just after midnight on Tuesday morning. His truck was found in Cavendish and a number of agencies have been searching there since.

Those agencies included Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, Vermont Warden Service, the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, Stowe Mountain Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue, Waterbury Backcountry Rescue, New England K9 Search and Rescue, and the fire departments from Cavendish and Reading.

This story will be updated when more information is released.