Chester Planning Commission agenda for June 20, 2022
The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday June 20, 2022 at Town Hall and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359
Below is the commission’s agenda
1. Changes to the Agenda
2. Review & Approve minutes from the June 6 2022 meeting
3. Citizen Comments
4. Preparation for the first Bylaw Modernization Workshop
5. Review Draft Legacy Use and Adaptive Reuse content post DRB Review
6. Short Term Rental Brainstorming Session
7. PC Round Table
