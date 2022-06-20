Chester Rotary Trivia Night raises $4,200 for GM scholarships

T

he Chester Rotary raised more than $4,200 for college scholarships for Green Mountain Union High School students on Saturday, May 28, during its Trivia Night, where more than 60 participants from the community making up nine teams answered questions in seven rounds.

The event, at the American Legion Post #67, was also attended by members of the GM Interact Club and other students who helped with the event and were challenging competitors as well.

The event raised funds for the Ladd Rotary Scholarship Program for Green Mountain Union HS students, from table sponsors: Bob Sartini and Judy Yogman; Ian and Polly Montgomery; Terrigenous; Gussie’s Place; Fullerton Inn; Barrett & Valley; Corporate Lactation Services; Ronald J. Theissen; and Dakin and Benelli.

Every year, the Rotary Club of Chester awards one four-year scholarship of $1,000 per year and four or five $1,000 scholarships for college or vocational schools. The four-year scholarship is in memory of Andy and Heidi Ladd.

Chester Rotary meets every Thursday morning at 7:30 at the Fullerton Inn on the Green in Chester. For more information about Rotary, contact alanfarrar42@gmail.com.