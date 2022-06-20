Wednesday, June 15: Judge denies Merrill motion for pre-trial release.
Police search in Cavendish for missing Springfield man.
Police investigating Douglas death charge woman with furnishing fentanyl.
Morrow pulls out of Windsor Senate race.
Impressive comeback for Chester-GM Alumni Parade.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Chester Rotary Trivia Night raises $4,200 for GM scholarships

| Jun 20, 2022 | Comments 0

Chester Rotary President and evening emcee Ian Montgomery, far right, presents awards to the winning team, the Stone Villagers. They are, from left, Joanne Young, Kathy Kitkowski, Kathy Giurtino, Kyle Viera, Sarah Ouellette and Mark Ouellette.

The Chester Rotary raised more than $4,200 for college scholarships for Green Mountain Union High School students on Saturday, May 28, during its Trivia Night, where more than 60 participants from the community making up nine teams answered questions in seven rounds.

The event, at the American Legion Post #67, was also attended by members of the GM Interact Club and other students   who helped with the event and were challenging competitors as well.

The event raised funds for the Ladd Rotary Scholarship Program for Green Mountain Union HS students, from table sponsors: Bob Sartini and Judy Yogman; Ian and Polly Montgomery; Terrigenous; Gussie’s Place; Fullerton Inn; Barrett & Valley; Corporate Lactation Services; Ronald J. Theissen; and Dakin and Benelli.

Every year, the Rotary Club of Chester awards one four-year scholarship of $1,000 per year and four or five $1,000 scholarships for college or vocational schools. The four-year scholarship is in memory of Andy and Heidi Ladd.

Chester Rotary meets every Thursday morning at 7:30 at the Fullerton Inn on the Green in Chester. For more information about Rotary, contact alanfarrar42@gmail.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.