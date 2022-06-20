It’s summer reading time at Whiting Library

S

ummer has arrived in Vermont. With the sunshine and long days come many fun activities at Whiting Library, 117 Main St., Chester. The theme for the 2022 Summer Reading Program is Oceans of Possibilities.

Kids of all ages can sign up for the program, which includes recording their reading progress, a free book of their choice from the library book sale room and the chance to win raffle tickets for great prizes.

Summer reading is critical for helping kids to maintain learning while school is out, as well as for fostering social-emotional development, discovering the joy of stories and emphasizing the importance of lifelong learning. Weekly Story Time will be held at 11 a.m. Fridays; kids will have the opportunity to read and play together.

Once again, the Nature Museum in Grafton will offer a series of 45-minute programs in the library’s backyard beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from June 22 through Aug. 3.

An environmental educator will introduce children of all ages to the wonders of the natural world through demonstrations, games and crafts. There will be programs on beavers, bats, black bears, owls, pollinators, animal migration and, of course, building fairy houses. These are geared toward kids in pre-K through elementary grades, but all ages are welcome. No registration is necessary. Programs will be held inside during inclement weather.

You can find out more about the Summer Reading Program and everything that is happening at Whiting Library by clicking here or by calling 802-875-2277.