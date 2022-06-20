Retirement celebration for Dr. Fox set for July 9
Fox has been a central pillar of the local clinic, as well as a vibrant force in the community. He has been seen directing choir performances, thundering down the polo field and expounding on the challenges of raising chickens and goats. Perhaps you are one of the many helped by his medical skill, great patience, instinctive kindness, unyielding determination and steadfast loyalty.
Photos of Fox over the past 47 years, memories of his contributions and light refreshments will be available. There will be a formal program at 2 p.m., followed by an open mic for interested community members to share thanks and stories.
A commemorative book is being prepared for Dr. Fox. Use this link to include your tribute. For more information, e-mail MVHCvt@gmail.com.
