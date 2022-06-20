Wednesday, June 15: Judge denies Merrill motion for pre-trial release.
Police search in Cavendish for missing Springfield man.
Police investigating Douglas death charge woman with furnishing fentanyl.
Morrow pulls out of Windsor Senate race.
Impressive comeback for Chester-GM Alumni Parade.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Retirement celebration for Dr. Fox set for July 9

| Jun 20, 2022 | Comments 0

Dr. Fox is retiring after 47 years at Mountain Valley Clinic.

Dr. Roger Fox is retiring from the Mountain Valley Clinic in Londonderry after 47 years of service. The Mountain Valley Health Council invites all well-wishers to come together from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 on the Peru Town Green to celebrate his dedication to the entire community.

Fox  has been a central pillar of the local clinic, as well as a vibrant force in the community.  He has been seen directing choir performances, thundering down the polo field and expounding on the challenges of raising chickens and goats. Perhaps you are one of the many helped by his medical skill, great patience, instinctive kindness, unyielding determination and steadfast loyalty.

Photos of Fox over the past 47 years, memories of his contributions and light refreshments will be available. There will be a formal program at 2 p.m., followed by an open mic for interested community members to share thanks and stories.

A commemorative book is being prepared for Dr. Fox. Use this link to include your tribute. For more information, e-mail MVHCvt@gmail.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: CelebrationsCommunity and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.