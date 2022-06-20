Tech center students come to the aid of Chester Townscape

C

hester Townscape, the all-volunteer organization that provides the flowerpots and bridge boxes in Chester, as well as maintains several gardens in town, found itself in a dilemma at the end of 2021.

Sunshine Acres, owned by Townscape member John McAveeney, was up for sale and the long-time flower provider, which was also the location at which all planting was conducted, would not be available to support the organization’s summer planting program in 2022.

Townscape researched and selected Allen Brothers Nursery in Westminster as the new flower supplier and created a list of more than 1,200 plants that were needed for the pots, window boxes, whiskey barrels and bridge boxes that are placed around Chester. Identifying a planting location in a secure, covered structure was the next big step.

To the rescue came John Harmer, program instructor of Horticulture and Natural Resources at River Valley Technical Center in Springfield. In early May, 1,200 plants from Allen Brothers were delivered to the RVTC greenhouse. Plant care and watering during the month of May were done by the students, along with their other greenhouse assignments.

The 40 bridge boxes were planted by Townscape volunteers and students, then moved into the greenhouse, where the students cared for them for three weeks. Next, 40 large flowerpots were planted by students and Townscape volunteers , then transported and placed in Chester.

Chester Townscape is grateful to RVTC for ensuring that its 2022 Summer Planting program would be successful. In appreciation Townscape held a bagel breakfast and a pizza lunch for the students, then made a donation to the Horticulture and Natural Resources program.

The two-year Horticulture and Natural Resources program is for the student considering a career in landscaping, arboriculture, forestry or greenhouse management.

Click here for more information on the Horticulture and Natural Resources program at RVTC or here to learn about Chester Townscape and its community projects.