Andover Select Board agenda for June 27

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road, and via Zoom. To connect via Zoom, see below.

Here is the agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on the Agenda.

3. Act on the Minutes: Act on the minutes from the June 13th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Old Business: A. Legal Trail #11 – follow-up discussion; B. Budget update

6. New Business: A. Update from the Listers; B. Set municipal tax rate

7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report: 1. Follow up on debris clean-up on paved part of Middletown Road

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Executive Session for the purpose of setting employee pay rates for fiscal year 2022/2023.

11. Adjourn.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007?pwd=MkpiRnJWVUxOb3VqSnVGS243dW1Bdz09

Meeting ID: 869 021 5007

Passcode: 146374

Dial by your location

+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 07/11/2022, 6:30 p.m.