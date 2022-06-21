Wednesday, June 15: Judge denies Merrill motion for pre-trial release.
Chester Select Board special meeting set for June 22

Jun 21, 2022

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Citizen Comments
2. Sign Tax Anticipation Note
3. Sign Equipment Loan for Highway Truck
4. Adjourn

