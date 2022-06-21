Springfield Rotary awards scholarships to grads

ROTARY SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS: Springfield Rotary Club members Jim Fog, left, and Bob Flint flank this year’s Rotary Scholarship winners, from left, Ariana Cioffi, Timothy Amsden and Emily Chamberlin, who were each awarded a $2,000 scholarship. Cioffi will be attending the University of New England, Amsden will be at Western New England University and Chamberlin will study at the University of Mississippi. Since the 2021 Penny Sale was canceled due to the pandemic, the club held a special scholarship raffle to fund these awards. Click the image to enlarge.

