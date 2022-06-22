College News
Mackenzie Owen Walton of Chester received a master of business administration from Clarkson University, located in Potsdam, N.Y., in May 2022.
Congratulations to the graduates of the Class of 2022 of the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.
- Adam Culver of Grafton
- Benjamin Haseltine of Chester
The following students recently graduated from Castleton University and were recognized during the 235th commencement ceremony.
- Cassie Harnett of Ludlow with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Breanna Stilwell of Springfield with a Bachelor of Science in Psychological Science.
- Victor Cucullo of Ludlow with a Master of Science in Athletic Leadership.
- Matthew Wright of Springfield with a Master of Science in Athletic Leadership.
Two area students have been named to the President’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Plymouth State University, in Plymouth, N.H. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Spring 2022 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
- Paige Congdon of Springfield
- Madison Tennis of Springfield
