Emma Kirdzik, Mackenzie Martin named winners of Bremer History Prize
Press release | Jun 22, 2022 | Comments 0
The Frances Bremer History Prize is awarded each year by Paul Bremer of Chester, in memory of his late wife, who was an ardent student of history. The $1,000 prize was established in 2020 and is given to a student or group of students at Green Mountain Union High School. Applicants create an original research project on a topic in American history and are judged on the quality of their research, writing and analysis.
This year’s recipients are a pair of seniors from Ludlow: Emma Kirdzik and Mackenzie Martin. They also presented their project at the Vermont History Day competition, which took place at UVM in April. It won first place in the Senior Group Exhibit category and received the Vermont Historical Society’s Vermont History Award.
