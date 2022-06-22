Green Mountain graduates 52 under fair skies

By Shawn Cunningham

he Green Mountain High School Class of 2022 got a perfect evening for its graduation exercises last Friday as 52 students shifted the tassels on their mortarboard caps and became alumni. Hundreds of parents and friends watched as members of the class received awards and diplomas.

A gallery of graduates appears below the story. Click on any photo to launch the gallery.

As his first school year as GM principal was drawing to a close, Keith Hill welcomed the students and audience members before introducing the evening’s speakers: Todd Parah and four students chosen to speak because of their outstanding academic achievement – Kimberly Cummings, Miles Garvin, Clara Gignoux and Grace Tyrrell.

Before the presentation of diplomas, which marks the end of the evening, came the announcement of awards and a few coveted scholarships.

The Trustees of the Chester Academy presented John Butler Scholarship, which is renewable for four years, to Kimberly Cummings, Miles Garvin, Clara Gignoux, Everett Mosher, Eva Svec and Grace Tyrrell.

The Chester Academy also recognizes students for activities in the areas of academic performance, participation in sports, student government and extra-curricular activities with the awarding of silver and gold pins. Four seniors – Kimberly Cummings, Miles Garvin, Clara Gignoux and Grace Tyrrell — received their gold pins in their junior year.

Four more graduates received their gold pins at commencement including Everett Mosher, Haley Racicot, Elias Stowell Aleman and Eva Svec. The Academy also presented its Academy Medals and Helen Parks Scholarship to Kimberly Cummings and Miles Garvin.

The Faculty Recognition Award for perseverance and resilience went to Elizabeth Cavoto, Orion Corwin, Colby Clouart, Jayme Hamel and Claire Palmer. The Alumni Award – which recognizes the greatest improvement personally and academically throughout high school and is voted on by the faculty – was given to Sarah Warnecke.

The Babe Ruth Award for a male and a female student athlete demonstrating good sportsmanship at school and on the athletic fields went to Kimberly Cummings and Everett Mosher.

Ron Farrar of the Chester American Legion Post 67 presented scholarships to Grace Tyrrell and Miles Garvin and recognized Jaden Holden who will shortly enter the Army.