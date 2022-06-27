‘A Tale of Green Mountain Boys’ to be performed on Chester Green
It’s a dialogue between Ethan Allen, portrayed by Lawrence Zupan, and his younger brother Ira, played by Zachary Zupan, that brings the audience dramatically through their adventures at Ticonderoga, in British captivity, organizing and founding the state of Vermont, and more.
The presentation runs approximately 45 minutes with time allotted following the show for a question and answer session. Admission is free. Bring chairs and blankets for seating.
