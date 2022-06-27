Wednesday, June 22: Public records search of Merrill files turns up no complaints related to alleged behavior.
‘A Tale of Green Mountain Boys’ to be performed on Chester Green

| Jun 27, 2022 | Comments 0

Ethan & Ira Allen: Tales of the Green Mountain Boys

Ethan and Ira Allen, as portrayed by Zachary Zupan, left, and Lawrence Zupan

A two-man play, Ethan & Ira: A Tale of the Green Mountain Boys, will be performed on the Chester   Green at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

It’s a dialogue between Ethan Allen, portrayed by Lawrence Zupan, and his younger brother Ira, played by Zachary Zupan, that brings the audience dramatically through their adventures at Ticonderoga, in British captivity, organizing and founding the state of Vermont, and more.

The presentation runs approximately 45 minutes with time allotted following the show for a question  and answer session. Admission is free. Bring chairs and blankets for seating.

 

