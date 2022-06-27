‘North Derry: Marble Works to Freight Wagon’ History show opens at LAHS on July 2
Press release | Jun 27, 2022 | Comments 0
It will feature photos, paintings and artifacts chronicling the history of North Londonderry. Also on exhibit will be items that pay tribute to two adored Londonderry legends: Dr. Pingree, who was the town’s only doctor for many years, and Jim Twitchell, town clerk, town treasurer, firefighter and community cheerleader.
The show will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. Admission is free.
Visit the web site for more information on other events and programming. Please send an e-mail to schedule an appointment.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
