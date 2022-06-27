T

he Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s 2022 history show will be on display at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road, in Londonderry, from July 2 to Aug. 13.

It will feature photos, paintings and artifacts chronicling the history of North Londonderry. Also on exhibit will be items that pay tribute to two adored Londonderry legends: Dr. Pingree, who was the town’s only doctor for many years, and Jim Twitchell, town clerk, town treasurer, firefighter and community cheerleader.

The show will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. Admission is free.

Visit the web site for more information on other events and programming. Please send an e-mail to schedule an appointment.