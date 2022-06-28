SCVBR announces winners of Realtor of the Year and Good Neighbor Award

A

fter 2-year hiatus, members of the South Central Vermont Board of Realtors gathered at the Manchester Country Club on June 6 for a celebration and announcement of the 2022 Realtor of the Year and Good Neighbor Award.

Claudia Harris, owner and principal broker of Mary Mitchell Miller Real Estate in Weston, was named Realtor of the Year, the second time she has won this award. Harris is also a past recipient of the SCVBR and Vermont Realtor Good Neighbor Award. She describes her commitment over the years to serving on various SCVBR and Vermont Association of Realtors boards and committees and volunteering for community organizations simply as “…a real honor to serve our great group of southern Vermont realtors and an even bigger honor to be recognized by my peers … I always try to make myself available … when needed and am looking forward to finding and mentoring the next generation of leaders.”

Jessica Flannery, a realtor with William Raveis Realty in Winhall, received the Good Neighbor Award. She was recognized for her service on the Public Relations committee for the SCVBR and as a board member and volunteer for the Winhall Community Arts Center. She helps to facilitate many community projects, run the website and social media posts and plan events for WCAC. During the falls and winters of Covid, when the WCAC building was closed, Flannery helped to coordinate and run Down The Shoot Craft Drops by sending craft kits and prizes down a long chute into participants’ cars. Flannery also volunteers at the Winhall Stratton Community Food Shelf and helps to coordinate the Winhall Christmas Parade and Toys for Tots drive.