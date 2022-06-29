Vermont 211 launches new website for community resources

Vermont 211, a confidential 24/7 helpline that connects Vermonters with community, health and human services, has launched a new website.

“Vermont 211 is pleased to take our 17-year-old service into the 21st century with new ease of access and tools to find resources and to look up data and other information,” said Elizabeth Gilman, interim executive director.

Visitors can see up-to-the minute data on Vermont 211’s referrals to resources through “211 Counts.” The Community Resource Directory contains more than 3,000 programs, including afterschool programs, food pantries, tax preparation, subsidized housing, veterans’ resources, disability services, debt counseling, mental health services, bus information and much more. In addition, service providers can apply to add their agency to the database or update existing information.

Explore the website to answer questions on the Scavenger Hunt entry form for a chance to win a $50 gas card. A winner will be drawn on July 15 from entries with correct answers. The winner and links to answers will be announced on the website and in the August newsletter.

Vermont 211 is a free information and referral program of the United Ways of Vermont, a statewide nonprofit whose mission is to provide a forum for mutual support and training for local United Ways.