Chester Select Board agenda for July 6

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access vis Zoom, click here or here and add meeting ID: 819 8884 2129.
Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the June 15, 2022 Select Board Meeting and June 22, 2022 Special Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Chester Community Greenhouse Update
5. Acquisition of Property through Tax Sale; Amsden Hill Road
6. Coin Drop Approval; Ruck Up
7. Ambulance Approval
8. ARPA Funds Update
9. Set 2022 Tax Rate
10. Sign Cemetery Deed
11. New Business/Next Agenda
12. Executive Session: Personnel Matter
13. Adjourn
