Chester Select Board agenda for July 6

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access vis Zoom, click here or here and add meeting ID: 819 8884 2129.

​

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the June 15, 2022 Select Board Meeting and June 22, 2022 Special Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Chester Community Greenhouse Update

5. Acquisition of Property through Tax Sale; Amsden Hill Road

6. Coin Drop Approval; Ruck Up

7. Ambulance Approval

8. ARPA Funds Update

9. Set 2022 Tax Rate

10. Sign Cemetery Deed

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Executive Session: Personnel Matter

13. Adjourn