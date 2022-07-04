Wednesday, June 29: Jeld Wen lays off 80, shutters N. Springfield plant.
Whiting Library board reorganizes with six new members.
TRSU sponsors summer meals sites.
‘Chester Inn’ chargers donated to Fullerton, Historical Society.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Chester Select Board agenda for July 6

| Jul 04, 2022 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access vis Zoom, click here or here and add meeting ID: 819 8884 2129.

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the June 15, 2022 Select Board Meeting and June 22, 2022 Special Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Chester Community Greenhouse Update

5. Acquisition of Property through Tax Sale; Amsden Hill Road

6. Coin Drop Approval; Ruck Up

7. Ambulance Approval

8. ARPA Funds Update

9. Set 2022 Tax Rate

10. Sign Cemetery Deed

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Executive Session: Personnel Matter

13. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.