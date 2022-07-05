Rick Davis and Friends to perform at Proctorsville Green on July 13

T

he summer music series on the Svec Memorial Green, Main Street, Proctorsville continues with a concert by Rick Davis and Friends at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

Davis has been a staple of the Vermont ski scene, on his own and with the Davis Brothers Garage Band, since the 1970s. The band is noted for its covers of Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, among others.

All concerts are free and open to the public, so grab your lawn chair and refreshments and join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of good music from the gazebo. Singleton’s Store, Murdock’s on the Green and Outer Limits Brewery serve take-out food and drink for your picnic.

The concerts will be held unless severe weather threatens. In case of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page.

E-mail if you’d like to volunteer or need more information about the concerts.