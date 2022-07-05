Rick Davis and Friends to perform at Proctorsville Green on July 13
Press release | Jul 05, 2022 | Comments 0
Davis has been a staple of the Vermont ski scene, on his own and with the Davis Brothers Garage Band, since the 1970s. The band is noted for its covers of Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, among others.
All concerts are free and open to the public, so grab your lawn chair and refreshments and join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of good music from the gazebo. Singleton’s Store, Murdock’s on the Green and Outer Limits Brewery serve take-out food and drink for your picnic.
The concerts will be held unless severe weather threatens. In case of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page.
E-mail if you’d like to volunteer or need more information about the concerts.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.