Sammy Pierce Scholarship winners announced

he Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarship is sponsored by the Crown Point Board of Realtors and Mrs. Rita Pierce to honor the late Sammy Pierce. He was a highly regarded realtor who was known for his volunteerism and willingness to help where needed. Each of this year’s recipients received a $1,000 award.

graduating senior at Bellows Falls Union High School, Wunderle was awarded a scholarship in recognition of her volunteer activities with children and youth as a participating member and mentor for current and new members of the non-profit organization, Circus Smirkus.

Growing up in a family of circus and performing artists, she began performing at an early age throughout New England and raised funds for outreach programs, such as Make-a-Wish and Children’s Hospitals.

Her performances and interaction with audiences of children of all ages and local community families has brought joy to others and a deep sense of satisfaction to herself, at being able to make a positive impact on the world. Wunderle will be attending Ithaca College. She is the daughter of Sara and Troy Wunderle of Chester.

KIMBERLY CUMMINGS

ummings, who served as Green Mountain Union High School’s class president and student government officer, was awarded a scholarship for her volunteer activities as a junior counselor at the Green Mountain Conservation Camp for the past four years, as well as her work as a peer tutor for all levels of math, including AP calculus, for students in grades 7-12.

In her junior year, Cummings participated in the Governor’s Institute of Engineering and collected and analyzed solar data, designed and built wind and water turbines and planned a renewable energy grid for Vermont.

This year, she is a recipient of the NASA Space Grant Undergraduate Scholarship. Cummings will be attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute and majoring in computer science. She is the daughter of Angela Hurd and John Cummings of Chester.