Swedish-American chorus seeks singers

N

ordic Harmoni chorus is back with rehearsals at 7 p.m. on most Tuesdays in the Second Congregational Church, Main Street (Route 11) in Londonderry.

The new director, Christopher (Mowgli) Giannitti, is energetic, patient and knowledgeable about working with amateurs.

Nordic Harmoni is the only Swedish-American chorus in southern Vermont; its members enjoy sharing Scandinavian heritage and traditions. All interested singers are welcome to join.

Seventy percent of the songs are sung in English and 30 percent are sung in Swedish. It is not necessary to know Swedish; help with all pronunciations will be provided. Post-Covid isolation, singers are welcome to be masked and to spread out within the church.

For information, click here or call Carl-Erik Westberg at 802-824-6578.