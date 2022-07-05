Winhall Library announces summer lineup of family fun

T

Pride Month StoryWalk continues

he Winhall Memorial Library, 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road, Bondville, has a schedule packed with summer fun.

The celebration of pride continues through July 28 with the latest StoryWalk, which is on display in Memorial Park next to the library. The featured book is Worm Loves Worm by Mike Curato. This picture book is a celebration of love in all its splendid form. If you haven’t seen it, stop by anytime.

Outdoor movies on July 14 & Aug. 25

Join the library for family movies in the park. They will begin at dusk — approximately 7:45 p.m. The license allows no more than 200 people, so arrive early. The license also prohibits the library from advertising the titles, so check its website. Bring a picnic, blankets, bug spray and a sense of cheer.

Book discussion on July 28

The library’s next selection is The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz. The discussion will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. Please contact the library if you would like to borrow a copy of the book and/or if you want to be added to the e-mail list for book selection, titles and dates. The Plot is also available as an audiobook on our digital streaming program, Hoopla. The library alternates Tuesday and Thursdays to accommodate more people. This is an informal group; all that is needed is a love of books.

Oceans of Possibilities: Summer reading program

Visit the library this summer for events, crafts, reading logs and Tuesday storytimes. Each child who reads at least five books this summer will receive a “fishy” surprise. Stop in through Aug. 14 to pick up a reading log and a schedule of storytimes. The library’s next storytime is at 11:30 am on July 12, and the craft is “Make Your Own Aquarium.”

Save the date! Free performance on Aug. 18

Winhall Memorial Library and the South Londonderry Library are collaborating to bring area children a thrilling conclusion to the summer reading program. Players from Traveling Lantern Theatre Company will perform “Welcome to Camp Ocean, Little Guppies!” at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the Bondville Fairgrounds, 350 VT-30, Winhall. All ages are welcome. This event is free and open to the public.

If you have questions, please e-mail or call the library at 802-297-9741. Visit its website for the latest news, events and new books and movies.