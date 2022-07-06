Chester Planning Commission moves toward regulating short-term rentals

By Shawn Cunningham

ith a growing number of homes in the area being used as short-term rentals booked through such organizations as Airbnb and VRBO, the question of whether such a use should be regulated and even restricted has become a hot topic for area select boards and planning commissions. On Tuesday night, Chester’s Planning Commission weighed in on the subject by considering a draft ordinance that would require such rentals to be registered and meet some health and safety standards.

Vermont State Law allows municipalities to “regulate by means of an ordinance or bylaw the operation of short-term rentals within the municipality” and defines short term rentals as “a furnished house, condominium, or other dwelling room or self-contained dwelling unit rented to the transient, traveling, or vacationing public for a period of fewer than 30 consecutive days and for more than 14 days per calendar year.”

At its June 20 meeting, the commission discussed at length the issues surrounding the proliferation of these rentals, including the effects on the long-term rental and housing market, health and safety, neighborhood character and the possible positive effect of attracting tourists.

Commission chairman Hugh Quinn said he didn’t think there was an option to do nothing, but wondered what the appropriate level of regulation would be. Quinn said he thought a registry of short-term rentals would be a good first step if the commission wanted to take a “crawl, walk, run” approach to handling the situation. The registry would be similar to the one used by Killington which was created by Chester Zoning Administrator Preston Bristow.

Commission member Peter Hudkins – who owns a short-term rental – suggested an annual fee of $300 and the panel then discussed using a portion of that money to hire a company that monitors compliance with municipal regulations by searching the websites of companies that market and book such rentals. For example, a town could limit the number of people who can stay in a particular house based on number of bedrooms and septic capacity. The monitoring company then could see if the house was being marketed for more guests than allowed and send a letter to the owner noting the violation. The company could also see if there was a house in town being marketed that was not on the registry.

On July 5, the commission took a look at the draft ordinance the purpose of which, the document states, is “to promote and protect the public health, safety, welfare, and convenience of the town, to preserve residents’ rights to quiet enjoyment of homes and properties, and to ensure the safety of occupants of short-term rentals.”

The draft ordinance would require an annual registration of short-term rentals including:

The number of guests allowed in the rental based on the number of bedrooms. Rentals would be allowed two guests per bedroom plus an additional two guests. A three-bedroom home could host a maximum of eight. Those properties that would allow eight or fewer guests could “self certify” the number of bedrooms while a property hosting more than eight would have to provide proof of the number of bedrooms through a septic permit or for older homes lister information.

A fire and safety inspection (more than eight guests) or self-certification on an inspection form. See the self certification form here.

Posting of contact information. State statute requires the contact telephone for the person responsible for the rental unit as well as the Department of Health and the Division of Fire Safety.

Self certification of health and safety measures. See link for that form above.

Proof of liability insurance.

The ordinance also provides a schedule of fines for violations including operating without registering.

Bristow presented the draft to the board paragraph by paragraph noting that it follows what he called the “Killington Criteria” with portions changed to fit the needs of Chester. He said that once the commission has weighed in on the document it should go to town attorney Jim Carroll for a review before being sent to the Select Board for a hearing.

Bristow said that he thought that the commission needed to write down why the registry and regulation is needed and present that to the Select Board. He said he questioned whether the ordinance was necessary but in looking at the data he noticed that 8 percent of the housing stock in Chester is in short-term rental.

Commission member Barre Pinske said he was concerned about local residents who are renting out a portion of their homes to make ends meet and he wanted to make sure they know about this as it goes to the Select Board.

Asked about enforcement, Bristow said he was the person empowered to hand out tickets for violations and that he had registered with the court and received his ticket book, which he finds “a bit scary.” He also said that Chester Police have said they would help him work through the legal intricacies of writing tickets that won’t get thrown out in court.

The commission will review the document again at its Monday, Aug. 1 meeting before sending it to the Select Board for a public hearing.

‘Workshop’ to update zoning regulations



