Gilbert Faull Bastian IV, 38, of Chester

Gilbert F. Bastian IV of Chester and Ludlow, 38, passed away on May 10, 2022. He was born in 1983 in Bethlehem, Penn., to Maryann Covello Bastian and Gilbert F. Bastian III. The family moved to Chester when he was 6 months old. Gib loved Vermont and never wanted to live anywhere else.

Gib attended Chester schools and graduated from Green Mountain Union High School in 2002. He attended the University of Vermont and CCV. He loved to study topics in-depth and visited the quarries in Vermont and Italy while working as a solid surface installer. He later worked construction in his own business as well as for others and provided property and security services.

Gib enjoyed snowboarding, swimming, volleyball, traveling, camping, reading and rereading thick novels and attending his beloved New England Patriots and Red Sox games. He loved good food from the many restaurants in Ludlow and beyond and truly loved spending time with his friends, making them laugh and being there when they needed a set of ears to listen. He was caring, funny and genuine.

Gib was predeceased by his father, Gilbert F. Bastian III and grandparents Gilbert F. Bastian Jr., Esther Bonshoff Bastian, James V. Covello and Kathleen Hayes Covello.

He is survived by his mother, Maryann Bastian of Chester, his sister Jessica Sarra, his niece Kyriona Oslyn Quelch and his aunts and uncles Jamie Covello of New York City, Kim and David DellaPorta, Jim Covello, Tom and Diane Covello, Robert and Melody Bastian, and Gail and Bill Hess, all of Pennsylvania, and Vincent Covello of Florida. He is also survived by numerous cousins, great-aunts and -uncles and his beloved cats, Lucky and Pokey, who have been very important family members for 17 years. He will be missed by his family and friends and will live in our hearts forever.

An informal Celebration of Life is planned for the afternoon of July 9, 2022 at the Fernwood Pavilion at Camp Plymouth State Park. Food will be available at 1 p.m. with time to share memories and enjoy the park from noon to 4 p.m. A family gathering will also be planned for a later date in Pennsylvania.