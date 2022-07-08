Andover Select Board agenda for July 11
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 08, 2022 | Comments 0
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 11 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, please see below. Below is the board agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Act on Agenda
3. Act on Minutes of June 27th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. High Bridge #9 replacement project – VTrans presentation
B. Speed limit on Weston Andover Road – resident petition
6. Old Business:
A. Legal Trail #11 – updates
B. Short-term rentals
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007?pwd=MkpiRnJWVUxOb3VqSnVGS243dW1Bdz09
Meeting ID: 869 021 5007
Passcode: 146374
Dial by your location
+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 07/25/2022, 6:30 p.m.
Filed Under: Andover Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.