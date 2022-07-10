Board of the GM Unified School District holds special meeting July 11

The board of the Green Mountain Unified School District, representing Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester, will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 11 in a special session via Zoom. To access via Zoom click here: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/88021489875. You can also dial in at 646-876-9923. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

IV. POSSIBLE NEW HIRE – ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL GMUHS

A. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(3)

1. Discussion of appointment and evaluation of personnel – Interview with Finalist for

GMUHS Assistant Principal Position

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS :

VI. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, Aug. 18, 2022, GMUHS and Zoom, 6:00pm

VII. ADJOURNMENT: