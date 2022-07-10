Luminous Crush opens Chester Summer Music Series on July 14

L

uminous Crush is kicking off the five-week Chester Summer Music Series at 6:30 p.m. on July 14 on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from the Green in Chester.

Laura Molinelli and Ben Campbell present original bluegrass, outlaw country, psychedelic fusion, dream pop, indie rock and whatnot. They will be joined by the supporting talents of Christian Heins on bass and Bill Conley on dobro/pedal steel.

Luminous Crush was founded in 2015 and has deep roots in alt-rock and bedroom pop, as well as traditional bluegrass and alt-country.

All concerts are free and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 637 VT Route 103, Chester.

The rest of the summer series includes