Luminous Crush opens Chester Summer Music Series on July 14
Laura Molinelli and Ben Campbell present original bluegrass, outlaw country, psychedelic fusion, dream pop, indie rock and whatnot. They will be joined by the supporting talents of Christian Heins on bass and Bill Conley on dobro/pedal steel.
Luminous Crush was founded in 2015 and has deep roots in alt-rock and bedroom pop, as well as traditional bluegrass and alt-country.
All concerts are free and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 637 VT Route 103, Chester.
The rest of the summer series includes
- July 21: Yankee Chank
- July 28: The Larkspurs
- Aug. 4: Bluegrass Pioneers
- Aug. 11: The Better Days Band
