DUCKIE DAY: Lions Club Derby winners announced

| Jul 11, 2022 | Comments 0

Ducks are scooped out of the river at the finish line.

It was a hot July 2 for the Duck Derby, sponsored by the Tri-Mountain Area Lions Club, which was held after the 4th of July Parade in downtown Londonderry.

Numbered ducks were dumped in the river behind the Garden Restaurant and slowly made their way to the finish line beyond Jelley’s Deli.

Participants paid for sponsoring a duck.

Winners and their prizes are:

  • First Place: Duck  321 sponsored by David Page of Londonderry, winning $250.
  • Second place: Duck  430 sponsored by  Tyler Keith of Andover, winning $100. And
  • Third place: Duck 487 sponsored by Ryan Blanchard of Londonderry, winning $50.

All of the club’s fundraising profits go back to the mountain communities.

