Early bird deadline nears for Leadership course

The 2022-2023 Leadership Southeast Vermont program will be starting soon. LSEVT serves Windham and Windsor counties, preparing individuals to meet the challenges of the future. Although the applications are rolling in, there are still spots available to be filled. Early applicants receive a tuition discount, so don’t miss the early bird deadline of July 31.

The 2020 graduating class consisted of participants from Brattleboro, Springfield and surrounding towns. Two teams collaborated on group projects to serve our immediate communities, and the graduates are now better connected within the region and more informed about ways to have a positive impact in our neighborhoods.

LSEVT is a valuable learning and growth opportunity. The course fosters an increased understanding of the issues facing our neighborhoods and creates awareness of the resources available to meet those challenges. Class participants have a shared commitment to becoming active leaders in their communities and improving the future of southeast Vermont.

Contact the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce at 802-885-2779 or e-mail taylor@springfieldvt.com for details. More information can also be found on the LSEVT website.