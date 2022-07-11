To the editor: Vermont Conference of UCC stands with bodily autonomy

As Christians in the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ, we oppose the Dobbs decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade. We believe that God is the creator of all living beings and things, and that all human beings are created with the gift of free will and are of equal value.

We believe that all people have a right to determine what one does with one’s own body, recognizing the difficult and painful yet life-supporting and sustaining necessity in making the decision to have an abortion. This is a statement rooted in our Christian faith which opposes any policy, precedent, statement, or law that limits a human being’s right to bodily autonomy, determination, dignity, and respect.

Therefore, we stand with all women and people who can become pregnant in their right to choose, as we continue as followers of Jesus Christ, children of God, and members and friends of the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ to actively work together to answer our Christian call to love one another.

Rev. Paul Sangree, Associate Conference Minister, Vermont Conference, UCC

Rev. Dr. Lynn Bujnak, Conference Minister, Vermont Conference UCC

Rev. Jacquelyn Lingelbach, Ministries Coordinator, Vermont Conference, UCC

Elise Foster, Administrator, Vermont Conference, UCC

Rev. Katherine Buechner Arthaud, United Church of Fairfax

Rev. Tyrrell M. Hanley, Grace Congregational, UCC, Rutland

Rev. Sally May, Malletts Bay Congregational Church, UCC

Rev. Jay Sprout, United Community Church, UCC St. Johnsbury

Rev. Dr. Scott Couper, Centre Congregational Church UCC

Claudia Marshall, Charlotte Congregational Church, UCC

Rev. Mary E. Woodman, 1st Congregational Church of Cornwall, UCC

Steve and Elaine Pacholek, Danville Congregational UCC Church

Rev. Susan Church, Roxbury Union Congregational Church, U.C.C. & E Braintree W Brookfield

Congregational Church, U.C.C.

Lou Rochford, First Congregational Church Burlington

Rev. Carole Carlson, ret., College St Congregational Church, Burlington

Stefi Flanders, Malletts Bay Congregational Church UCC

Rev. John C. Weatherhogg, Pawlet Community Church

Alice S. Kitchel, United Community Church, UCC, St Johnsbury

Rev. Mark Pitton, Sharon Church

Rev. Katelyn Macrae, Richmond Congregational Church UCC, Richmond

Judi Joy, Bethany Church, Montpelier

Rev. Mark D. Wilson, Waitsfield United Church of Christ

Rev. Abigail Diehl-Noble, New Haven Congregational Church

Rev. Rona Kinsley, The Old Meeting House, East Montpelier Center

Matt Van Wagner, Deacon, College Street Congregational Church, South Burlington

Rev. Lava Mueller, Love Church, UCC, Randolph Center

Rev. Kevin Goldenbogen, Charlotte Congregational Church, Charlotte

Rev. Susan Cooke Kittredge, Charlotte Congregational Church, Charlotte

Hadley Bunting, Charlotte Congregational Church, Charlotte

Rev. Peter Plagge, Waterbury Congregational Church, Waterbury

Rev. Rhonda D. Myers, Grace Congregational UCC, Rutland VT

Kathleen Haines, United Community Church, UCC, St. Johnsbury

Rev. Dr. Ed Sunday-Winters, Greensboro UCC, Greensboro.

Brenda Hamm, Steward, Weybridge Congregational Church, Weybridge

Phil Brown, United Community Church, UCC, St. Johnsbury

Rev. Dr. Shawn E. Bracebridge, Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC, Dummerston

Rev. Matthew Ryan Nelson-Rogalski, The United Church of Bellows Falls, Bellows Falls

Rev. Peter M. Hammond, United Church of Newport

Rev. Jessica Moore, First Congregational Church of St. Albans

Rev. Susie Webster-Toleno, Congregational Church of Westminster West, UCC

Charlotte E. Gifford, Congregational Church of Westminster West, UCC

Rev. Tracy Fye Weatherhogg, Pawlet Community Church

Phyllis Modley, Richmond Congregational UCC

Rev. Daniel Wright, ret., Weybridge Congregational UCCs

Rev. Margaret T. Wright, ret., Weybridge Congregational UCC

Frederica Mahlmann, Warren United Church UCC

Sandy Soho, Old South Church, Windsor

Greg Soho, Old South Church, Windsor

Susan Marchand-LeBrun, Old South Church, Windsor

Stephanie Kalina, Old South Church, Windsor

Rev.James Merriam, Wells River Congregational Church UCC

Deborah R. Henderson, Second Congregational Church, Hyde Park

Thomas A.McGraw and Harriot T. McGraw, Old South Church, Windsor

Virginia Brooks, Second Congregational Church, Hyde Park

Rev.Cass Poulos, Post Mills Congregational Church, UCC, Post Mills

Heidi Willis, Weybridge Church UCC

Rebecca Eleftherakis, Old South Church, Windsor

Rev. Kathy Clark, Federated Church of East Arlington, Arlington

Rev. Jennifer Mihok (United Methodist), United Church of Underhill, Underhill

Margaret A. Campbell, Bethany Church UCC , Randolph

Rev. Paul Eyer, Williston Federated Church, Williston

Mary Paul Loomis, Second Congregational Church, Hyde Park

Susan Mills, Bethany Church, UCC, Randolph

Annette Higby, Bethany Church, UCC, Randolph

Rev. Erin Reardon, Warren United Church, UCC, Warren

Terry E Burgee, Bethany Church UCC, Randolph VT

Rev. Gregory Briggs, Sabbatical Pastor, Bethany Church UCC, Randolph VT & VT UCC

Conference Disaster Coordinator

Michele Brown, Member, Congregational Church of Middlebury, Middlebury

Rev. Jordan E. Dickinson, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert, Dorset

Rev. D. Mark Blank, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Rev. KellyAnn Donahue, East Corinth Congregational Church, East Corinth

Stanley Adams, First Congregational Church, Newfane

Deborah Farnham, Member, Congregational Church of Middlebury

Chris Heintz – Interim Minister, First Congregational Church UCC, Manchester

Rev. Mary H. Lee-Clark, ret., Second Congregational Church, UCC, Bennington

Ms Marlyn Couture, Second Congregational Church, UCC, Bennington

Rev. Cordelia Burpee, Congregational Church of South Hero,UCC, South Hero

Rev. Susanna Knox Griefen, ret.

Nancy Fowler, First Congregational Church Berlin

Julie Horst, Second Congregational Church, UCC, Bennington

Margaret Rush, Congregational Church of Middlebury VT UCC

Rick and Sally Kerschner, Charlotte Congregational Church

Laura Nassau, College Street Congregational Church, Burlington

David Vanderlinde-Abernathy, Pastor Emeritus, Barre Congregational Church

Janice Day, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Virginia Ray, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Rev. Constance D. Moser ~ ret., Hartland Congregational Church UCC ~ Hartland

Nora Parsons and Tim Foley, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Tonja A. Gray, First Congregational Church of St. Albans

Bonnie Stevens, Member, Congregational Church of Middlebury VT UCC

Barbara Primmer, Second Congregational Church, Bennington VT UCC

Nancy Rhoades, Warren United UCC, Warren

Ernie Lafontaine Second Congregational Church, UCC, Bennington

C.J. King, Jamaica, MTLS, Hartford Seminary, 2022

Katherine A. Wayman, Member, Williston Federated Church, Williston

Ria Tingin Rajbl, Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester

Jennifer Hemsted, Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester

Angela Presson, (from Utah), Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester

Ken Hoffman, (from Utah), Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester

Linda Presson, Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester

Rick Presson, Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester

David Porter, Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester

Joel Long, Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester

Grace Cleary, Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester

Bonnie Holden, Moderator, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Mary Lou DeCosta , Moderator, Malletts Bay Congregational Church, Colchester

Rita Lane, Shrewsbury Community Church, Shrewsbury

Bruce Smith and Jennifer Clarkson-Smith,Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Pat Lafontaine,Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Christine Gray, Asst treas Newfane First Congregational Church UCC Newfane

Rev. Robert C. Hamm, Pastor, Newfane Congregational Church, UCC, Newfane

Jana Lillie, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

David Haley, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Doug Klette, First Congregational Church of St. Albans

Mary Bostick, Deacon, First Congregational Church of St. Alban

Valarie Walden, First Congregational Church of St. Albans

Stephen McLaughlin, First Congregational Church of St. Albans

Rev. Kimberly S. McKerley, Bethany Church United Church of Christ, Randolph

Evan Lawrence, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Lee R. Jacobs, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Lorna Cheriton, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Hamilton Topping. Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Debbie Dawson, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Norma J. McShane, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Karen Ranttila, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Rev. Mary S. Hoadley, Brownington Congregational Church UCC, Brownington

Michael Mario, First Congregational Church UCC, Springfield

Candy McLaughlin, member, Congregational Church of Middlebury UCC

Alexis Scangas, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Rev. Leigh McCaffrey, Barre Congregational Church, Barre

Susan DeLucia, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Rev. Andrew Nagy-Benson, The Congregational Church of Middlebury, UCC

Joyce B Hundley, esq., Wolcott

Rev. Robert M. Hundley, Wolcott

Rev. Barbara Purinton

Rev. Charles Purinton

Rev. Pat Holcomb, ret. pastor

Rev. Amy Davin, First Congregational Church of Hartland, UCC, Hartland

Rev. Dr Michael Caldwell, ret. pastor, Wolcott

Deborah Perkins, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Kathy Wonson Eddy

Rev. Linda Kulas, ret., Rutland

Rev. David Andrews, ret. Pastor, Middlebury

Rev. Karen Lipinczyk, ret. Pastor, Windsor

Rev. Mary Lewis Webb

Rev. Amy C. Pitton, Bethany Church, Montpelier.

Rev. Caryne A. Eskridge, Weybridge Congregational Church UCC, Weybridge

Rev. Elliott Munn, Vergennes Congregational Church UCC, Vergennes

Rev. Jeremy Kirk, Settled Pastor and Teacher, West Dover Congregational Church, UCC

Rev. Douglas Carter, Danville Congregational Church, Danville

Rev. Elizabeth Gleich, The Congregational Church of Middlebury, UCC

Rev. Laura Cadmus, Chaplain, UVM Medical Center, Burlington

Cindy Marshall The Congregational Church of Middlebury UCC

Susan E. Miller, Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC

Rev. Ann Hockridge, Wheelock

Natalie Basil, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington

Elizabeth Christie, Guilford Community Church, UCC

Rick Rayfield, Waitsfield UCC

Julie A. Kraus, Bethany UCC, Randolph

Rev. Janice Chilek

Anna Louise Gerac

Rev. Gary Lewis ret. Williston Federated Church

Barbara L. Bye, Christs Church of Saxtons River

Kristan T. Norris, UCC of St. Johnsbury

Rev. Mark Mendes, First Congregational Church of Essex Junction.

Rev. Elisa Lucozzi, Guilford Community Church, UCC

Stanley E. Adams, Member Newfane Cong Church, Newfane

Jane Hanley, Grace Congregational, UCC, Rutland

Beverly Langeveld, Guilford Community Church, Guilford

Sarah Rankin, Guilford Community Church, UCC

Ken Kornfield, Guilford Community Church, UCC, Guilford

Doris A. Knechtel, First Congregational Church, Newfane

Mary Piluski, Guilford Community Church, UCC, Guilford, Vermont

Liana Merrill, Weybridge Congregational Church, Weybridge

Michael Mayer, Guilford Community Church, UCC

Tom and Nancy Ragle..Guilford Community Church. UCC

Cheryl Redmond, Guilford Community Church

Donald L Kinley M.D. Guilford Community Church

Janet Drechsler, Guilford Community Church, UCC

Robert Driver, Williston Federated Church, Williston