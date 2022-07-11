To the editor: Vermont Conference of UCC stands with bodily autonomy
As Christians in the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ, we oppose the Dobbs decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade. We believe that God is the creator of all living beings and things, and that all human beings are created with the gift of free will and are of equal value.
We believe that all people have a right to determine what one does with one’s own body, recognizing the difficult and painful yet life-supporting and sustaining necessity in making the decision to have an abortion. This is a statement rooted in our Christian faith which opposes any policy, precedent, statement, or law that limits a human being’s right to bodily autonomy, determination, dignity, and respect.
Therefore, we stand with all women and people who can become pregnant in their right to choose, as we continue as followers of Jesus Christ, children of God, and members and friends of the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ to actively work together to answer our Christian call to love one another.
Rev. Paul Sangree, Associate Conference Minister, Vermont Conference, UCC
Rev. Dr. Lynn Bujnak, Conference Minister, Vermont Conference UCC
Rev. Jacquelyn Lingelbach, Ministries Coordinator, Vermont Conference, UCC
Elise Foster, Administrator, Vermont Conference, UCC
Rev. Katherine Buechner Arthaud, United Church of Fairfax
Rev. Tyrrell M. Hanley, Grace Congregational, UCC, Rutland
Rev. Sally May, Malletts Bay Congregational Church, UCC
Rev. Jay Sprout, United Community Church, UCC St. Johnsbury
Rev. Dr. Scott Couper, Centre Congregational Church UCC
Claudia Marshall, Charlotte Congregational Church, UCC
Rev. Mary E. Woodman, 1st Congregational Church of Cornwall, UCC
Steve and Elaine Pacholek, Danville Congregational UCC Church
Rev. Susan Church, Roxbury Union Congregational Church, U.C.C. & E Braintree W Brookfield
Congregational Church, U.C.C.
Lou Rochford, First Congregational Church Burlington
Rev. Carole Carlson, ret., College St Congregational Church, Burlington
Stefi Flanders, Malletts Bay Congregational Church UCC
Rev. John C. Weatherhogg, Pawlet Community Church
Alice S. Kitchel, United Community Church, UCC, St Johnsbury
Rev. Mark Pitton, Sharon Church
Rev. Katelyn Macrae, Richmond Congregational Church UCC, Richmond
Judi Joy, Bethany Church, Montpelier
Rev. Mark D. Wilson, Waitsfield United Church of Christ
Rev. Abigail Diehl-Noble, New Haven Congregational Church
Rev. Rona Kinsley, The Old Meeting House, East Montpelier Center
Matt Van Wagner, Deacon, College Street Congregational Church, South Burlington
Rev. Lava Mueller, Love Church, UCC, Randolph Center
Rev. Kevin Goldenbogen, Charlotte Congregational Church, Charlotte
Rev. Susan Cooke Kittredge, Charlotte Congregational Church, Charlotte
Hadley Bunting, Charlotte Congregational Church, Charlotte
Rev. Peter Plagge, Waterbury Congregational Church, Waterbury
Rev. Rhonda D. Myers, Grace Congregational UCC, Rutland VT
Kathleen Haines, United Community Church, UCC, St. Johnsbury
Rev. Dr. Ed Sunday-Winters, Greensboro UCC, Greensboro.
Brenda Hamm, Steward, Weybridge Congregational Church, Weybridge
Phil Brown, United Community Church, UCC, St. Johnsbury
Rev. Dr. Shawn E. Bracebridge, Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC, Dummerston
Rev. Matthew Ryan Nelson-Rogalski, The United Church of Bellows Falls, Bellows Falls
Rev. Peter M. Hammond, United Church of Newport
Rev. Jessica Moore, First Congregational Church of St. Albans
Rev. Susie Webster-Toleno, Congregational Church of Westminster West, UCC
Charlotte E. Gifford, Congregational Church of Westminster West, UCC
Rev. Tracy Fye Weatherhogg, Pawlet Community Church
Phyllis Modley, Richmond Congregational UCC
Rev. Daniel Wright, ret., Weybridge Congregational UCCs
Rev. Margaret T. Wright, ret., Weybridge Congregational UCC
Frederica Mahlmann, Warren United Church UCC
Sandy Soho, Old South Church, Windsor
Greg Soho, Old South Church, Windsor
Susan Marchand-LeBrun, Old South Church, Windsor
Stephanie Kalina, Old South Church, Windsor
Rev.James Merriam, Wells River Congregational Church UCC
Deborah R. Henderson, Second Congregational Church, Hyde Park
Thomas A.McGraw and Harriot T. McGraw, Old South Church, Windsor
Virginia Brooks, Second Congregational Church, Hyde Park
Rev.Cass Poulos, Post Mills Congregational Church, UCC, Post Mills
Heidi Willis, Weybridge Church UCC
Rebecca Eleftherakis, Old South Church, Windsor
Rev. Kathy Clark, Federated Church of East Arlington, Arlington
Rev. Jennifer Mihok (United Methodist), United Church of Underhill, Underhill
Margaret A. Campbell, Bethany Church UCC , Randolph
Rev. Paul Eyer, Williston Federated Church, Williston
Mary Paul Loomis, Second Congregational Church, Hyde Park
Susan Mills, Bethany Church, UCC, Randolph
Annette Higby, Bethany Church, UCC, Randolph
Rev. Erin Reardon, Warren United Church, UCC, Warren
Terry E Burgee, Bethany Church UCC, Randolph VT
Rev. Gregory Briggs, Sabbatical Pastor, Bethany Church UCC, Randolph VT & VT UCC
Conference Disaster Coordinator
Michele Brown, Member, Congregational Church of Middlebury, Middlebury
Rev. Jordan E. Dickinson, United Church of Dorset and East Rupert, Dorset
Rev. D. Mark Blank, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Rev. KellyAnn Donahue, East Corinth Congregational Church, East Corinth
Stanley Adams, First Congregational Church, Newfane
Deborah Farnham, Member, Congregational Church of Middlebury
Chris Heintz – Interim Minister, First Congregational Church UCC, Manchester
Rev. Mary H. Lee-Clark, ret., Second Congregational Church, UCC, Bennington
Ms Marlyn Couture, Second Congregational Church, UCC, Bennington
Rev. Cordelia Burpee, Congregational Church of South Hero,UCC, South Hero
Rev. Susanna Knox Griefen, ret.
Nancy Fowler, First Congregational Church Berlin
Julie Horst, Second Congregational Church, UCC, Bennington
Margaret Rush, Congregational Church of Middlebury VT UCC
Rick and Sally Kerschner, Charlotte Congregational Church
Laura Nassau, College Street Congregational Church, Burlington
David Vanderlinde-Abernathy, Pastor Emeritus, Barre Congregational Church
Janice Day, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Virginia Ray, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Rev. Constance D. Moser ~ ret., Hartland Congregational Church UCC ~ Hartland
Nora Parsons and Tim Foley, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Tonja A. Gray, First Congregational Church of St. Albans
Bonnie Stevens, Member, Congregational Church of Middlebury VT UCC
Barbara Primmer, Second Congregational Church, Bennington VT UCC
Nancy Rhoades, Warren United UCC, Warren
Ernie Lafontaine Second Congregational Church, UCC, Bennington
C.J. King, Jamaica, MTLS, Hartford Seminary, 2022
Katherine A. Wayman, Member, Williston Federated Church, Williston
Ria Tingin Rajbl, Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester
Jennifer Hemsted, Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester
Angela Presson, (from Utah), Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester
Ken Hoffman, (from Utah), Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester
Linda Presson, Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester
Rick Presson, Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester
David Porter, Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester
Joel Long, Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester
Grace Cleary, Malletts Bay UCC, Colchester
Bonnie Holden, Moderator, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Mary Lou DeCosta , Moderator, Malletts Bay Congregational Church, Colchester
Rita Lane, Shrewsbury Community Church, Shrewsbury
Bruce Smith and Jennifer Clarkson-Smith,Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Pat Lafontaine,Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Christine Gray, Asst treas Newfane First Congregational Church UCC Newfane
Rev. Robert C. Hamm, Pastor, Newfane Congregational Church, UCC, Newfane
Jana Lillie, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
David Haley, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Doug Klette, First Congregational Church of St. Albans
Mary Bostick, Deacon, First Congregational Church of St. Alban
Valarie Walden, First Congregational Church of St. Albans
Stephen McLaughlin, First Congregational Church of St. Albans
Rev. Kimberly S. McKerley, Bethany Church United Church of Christ, Randolph
Evan Lawrence, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Lee R. Jacobs, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Lorna Cheriton, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Hamilton Topping. Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Debbie Dawson, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Norma J. McShane, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Karen Ranttila, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Rev. Mary S. Hoadley, Brownington Congregational Church UCC, Brownington
Michael Mario, First Congregational Church UCC, Springfield
Candy McLaughlin, member, Congregational Church of Middlebury UCC
Alexis Scangas, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Rev. Leigh McCaffrey, Barre Congregational Church, Barre
Susan DeLucia, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Rev. Andrew Nagy-Benson, The Congregational Church of Middlebury, UCC
Joyce B Hundley, esq., Wolcott
Rev. Robert M. Hundley, Wolcott
Rev. Barbara Purinton
Rev. Charles Purinton
Rev. Pat Holcomb, ret. pastor
Rev. Amy Davin, First Congregational Church of Hartland, UCC, Hartland
Rev. Dr Michael Caldwell, ret. pastor, Wolcott
Deborah Perkins, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Kathy Wonson Eddy
Rev. Linda Kulas, ret., Rutland
Rev. David Andrews, ret. Pastor, Middlebury
Rev. Karen Lipinczyk, ret. Pastor, Windsor
Rev. Mary Lewis Webb
Rev. Amy C. Pitton, Bethany Church, Montpelier.
Rev. Caryne A. Eskridge, Weybridge Congregational Church UCC, Weybridge
Rev. Elliott Munn, Vergennes Congregational Church UCC, Vergennes
Rev. Jeremy Kirk, Settled Pastor and Teacher, West Dover Congregational Church, UCC
Rev. Douglas Carter, Danville Congregational Church, Danville
Rev. Elizabeth Gleich, The Congregational Church of Middlebury, UCC
Rev. Laura Cadmus, Chaplain, UVM Medical Center, Burlington
Cindy Marshall The Congregational Church of Middlebury UCC
Susan E. Miller, Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC
Rev. Ann Hockridge, Wheelock
Natalie Basil, Second Congregational Church UCC, Bennington
Elizabeth Christie, Guilford Community Church, UCC
Rick Rayfield, Waitsfield UCC
Julie A. Kraus, Bethany UCC, Randolph
Rev. Janice Chilek
Anna Louise Gerac
Rev. Gary Lewis ret. Williston Federated Church
Barbara L. Bye, Christs Church of Saxtons River
Kristan T. Norris, UCC of St. Johnsbury
Rev. Mark Mendes, First Congregational Church of Essex Junction.
Rev. Elisa Lucozzi, Guilford Community Church, UCC
Stanley E. Adams, Member Newfane Cong Church, Newfane
Jane Hanley, Grace Congregational, UCC, Rutland
Beverly Langeveld, Guilford Community Church, Guilford
Sarah Rankin, Guilford Community Church, UCC
Ken Kornfield, Guilford Community Church, UCC, Guilford
Doris A. Knechtel, First Congregational Church, Newfane
Mary Piluski, Guilford Community Church, UCC, Guilford, Vermont
Liana Merrill, Weybridge Congregational Church, Weybridge
Michael Mayer, Guilford Community Church, UCC
Tom and Nancy Ragle..Guilford Community Church. UCC
Cheryl Redmond, Guilford Community Church
Donald L Kinley M.D. Guilford Community Church
Janet Drechsler, Guilford Community Church, UCC
Robert Driver, Williston Federated Church, Williston
