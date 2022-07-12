Grace Cottage Fair Day returns on Aug. 6

Grace Cottage Hospital will hold its traditional Hospital Fair Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, on the Townshend Common, 66 Common Road. Scheduled events include a birthday parade, all-day auction, bingo, pies, jewelry, T-shirts, bargain booths, fried dough and other food, kids’ games, live music and more.

This free, all-day, family-friendly event — now in its 72nd year — will be held rain or shine.

Volunteers are needed to help with the auction and other booths on Friday or Saturday. Please call 802-365-9109.

Grace Cottage is still accepting donations of furniture and other auction-worthy objects, books and White Elephant items, if you can deliver them. Please call 802-365-9109 to arrange a donation.

For more information, visit gracecottage.org